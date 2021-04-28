Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 13,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $264,828.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,158 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 591,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $9,284,000.

NYSE:TPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.59.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

