Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Down 8.1%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.47. 34,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,341,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $936.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

