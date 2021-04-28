TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Critical Review

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TriNet Group and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

TriNet Group presently has a consensus target price of $82.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.47%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.11%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriNet Group and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.33 $212.00 million $2.90 26.81 Ideanomics $44.57 million 26.44 -$97.68 million N/A N/A

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of TriNet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65% Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68%

Summary

TriNet Group beats Ideanomics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

