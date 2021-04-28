Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trinity Capital stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Trinity Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Capital (TRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.