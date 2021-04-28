Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s current price.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $39.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,787,000 after buying an additional 698,027 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after buying an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

