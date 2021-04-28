TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE TBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

