TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE TBI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
About TrueBlue
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.
