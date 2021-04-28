TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.33. 1,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,427. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

