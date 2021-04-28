Truist Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $308.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $277.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $326.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 286.25 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $154.19 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.27 and a 200-day moving average of $281.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 387.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

