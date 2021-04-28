Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RF. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.61.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

