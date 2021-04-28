Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $14.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $11.47. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $19.84 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,283.73.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,324.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,894.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,577,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

