Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. 6,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Trustmark news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

