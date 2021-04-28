Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.44.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $395.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,405,605 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.