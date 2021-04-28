Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Twilio has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at -0.12–0.09 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Twilio stock opened at $395.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of -139.40 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.44.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total transaction of $21,364,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,405,605 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Earnings History for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit