Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Shares of TYL stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.80. The stock had a trading volume of 207,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,732. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.19.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.

In other news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,957. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares in the company, valued at $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.