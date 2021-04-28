Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.
Shares of TYL stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.80. The stock had a trading volume of 207,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,732. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.19.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.20.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.
Featured Article: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.