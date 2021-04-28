Typhoon Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267,646.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $267,646.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00272885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.86 or 0.01032660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00730309 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.77 or 0.99632928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,670 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

