Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 733.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,622 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549,153 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Argus increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

