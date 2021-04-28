Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 90.8% in April

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the March 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,083,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Ubiquitech Software stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ubiquitech Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Ubiquitech Software
