UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $778,000 Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kraton were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kraton by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kraton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.34. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kraton had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $406.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

