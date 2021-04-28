UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $846,000 Holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 416.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seaboard by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 249.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seaboard by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,090,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,599.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,212.12. Seaboard Co. has a 1-year low of $2,624.50 and a 1-year high of $3,945.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $222.52 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

