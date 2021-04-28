UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,622 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.