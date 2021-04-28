UBS Group Initiates Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after buying an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

