UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YARIY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Pareto Securities lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Shares of YARIY opened at $26.15 on Monday. Yara International ASA has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.