Unibright One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.68 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for $1.85 or 0.00003369 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a market cap of $277.31 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unibright has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

