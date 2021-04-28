Unicly Genesis Collection Market Cap Reaches $393,043.50 (UUNICLY)

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Genesis Collection has a total market capitalization of $393,043.50 and approximately $17,177.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unicly Genesis Collection alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.00 or 0.00273566 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.26 or 0.01050649 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.07 or 0.00710636 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,625.65 or 1.00290237 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Unicly Genesis Collection Profile

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Unicly Genesis Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Genesis Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Genesis Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Genesis Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Genesis Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Genesis Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.