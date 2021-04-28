United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays set a $205.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.85. 93,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The stock has a market cap of $171.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $197.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

