United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $196.49 and last traded at $196.24, with a volume of 183585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.81.

The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.16.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $168.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.55.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.