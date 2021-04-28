Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Several brokerages have commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,922,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,463,000.

Shares of UPST traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.75. 1,620,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,545. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $165.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

