UREEQA (URQA) Trading 36.9% Lower This Week

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 36.9% against the dollar. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $895,718.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00004057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00061407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00273777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $568.41 or 0.01039923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.09 or 0.00726477 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00025713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,517.31 or 0.99740665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

