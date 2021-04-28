Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lowered by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,052 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Valero Energy worth $34,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.56.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,393.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

