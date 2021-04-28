Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Lifted by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 36.2% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $42,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 784,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,042,000 after purchasing an additional 390,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,648,000 after buying an additional 335,837 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,881,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

