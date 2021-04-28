Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW stock opened at $182.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $102.56 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.