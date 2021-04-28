Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $140.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

