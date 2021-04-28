Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Boosted by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $226.18.

