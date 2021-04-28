Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.0% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,128,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,210,000 after acquiring an additional 152,253 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,104,000 after purchasing an additional 162,713 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 720,713 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.49. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

