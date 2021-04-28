Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 4.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $30,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 224,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 107,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 40,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $102.11. 55,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,952. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.15 and a one year high of $102.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

