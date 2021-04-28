Vaxart Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 26,558 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,050% compared to the average daily volume of 640 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,814,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 178,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VXRT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,796,819. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $995.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 281.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.90%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

