Velas One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.14 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $283.47 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001171 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001540 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

