Velocity Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCYE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Velocity Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:VCYE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Velocity Energy from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS:VCYE opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09. Velocity Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Velocity Energy Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The company's operations are located in Matagorda Bay, Calhoun County, Texas. It also focuses on the exploration of oil and natural gas in the Appalachian Basin.

