Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. Velodyne Lidar has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

