Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

VBTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

In other news, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102 in the last ninety days. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

