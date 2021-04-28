Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.140 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. 6,022,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,328,053. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

