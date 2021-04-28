Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.190-$1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.080-1.140 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,022,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,435. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

