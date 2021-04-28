VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.98 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $172.98 million and approximately $70,832.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 65.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00005056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00274091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $568.29 or 0.01029013 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026470 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.79 or 0.00713044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,248.56 or 1.00038969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,946,401 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

