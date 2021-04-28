Victrex (LON:VCT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,186.67

Victrex plc (LON:VCT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,186.67 ($28.57) and traded as high as GBX 2,374 ($31.02). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 2,366 ($30.91), with a volume of 93,601 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on VCT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,958.89 ($25.59).

The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,224.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,188.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,020 shares of company stock valued at $6,477,116.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

