View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $9.09 on Monday. View has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in View stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

View, Inc designs and manufactures glass systems for workplace, healthcare, education, and hospitality projects. It markets its products through direct sales and representatives in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Soladigm, Inc and changed its name to View, Inc in November 2012.

