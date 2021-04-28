Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $480.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VKTX. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

