Vipstar Coin Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Vipstar Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $156.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000739 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 409.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.