Virtuoso Acquisition (NASDAQ:VOSO) Shares Up 0.6%

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.76. 9,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 72,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About Virtuoso Acquisition (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtuoso Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.