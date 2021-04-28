Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,385 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,338 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.31. 125,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,486,104. The stock has a market cap of $457.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.38 and a 12-month high of $232.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.