Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.37.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.69. Visa has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The company has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit