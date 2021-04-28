Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.37.

Shares of V stock opened at $229.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.69. Visa has a twelve month low of $170.38 and a twelve month high of $232.95. The company has a market capitalization of $448.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock valued at $27,721,078. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

